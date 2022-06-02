Lil Nas X calls out BET Awards after painful snub, ‘an outstanding zero nominations again’

American rapper Lil Nas X has voiced his disappointment after he was snubbed in BET Awards nominations, which were announced on Wednesday, 1 June.

In a series of now-deleted tweets - posted on Wednesday, the INDUSTRY BABY singer expressed his frustrations towards the annual awards show for not nominating him for the second year at the 2022 ceremony.

“thank you bet awards. an outstanding zero nominations again. black excellence!” he wrote in his first tweet on the first day of the Pride month.

After a fan asked the rapper why he felt he should have been nominated, the Call Me By Your Name singer responded by saying, “idk maybe 3 of the biggest songs of last year & a critically acclaimed album…i feel like that should’ve helped me a bit.”

In a follow-up tweet, the MONTERO singer, who is openly gay, explained his frustrations and said how he feels like he’s fighting an uphill battle of acceptance. “doesn’t even have to be me nominated,” he wrote. “i just feel like black gay ppl have to fight to be seen in this world and even when we make it to the top mfs try to pretend we are invisible.”

Meanwhile, Lil was nominated for four additional Grammys this year and also won favorite music video at the American Music Awards.