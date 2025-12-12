Taylor Swift reveals how Eras Tour built: 'What if I over-served fans?'

Taylor Swift opens her new Disney+ docuseries The End of an Era with a message to the performers who joined her on the Eras tour.

Just before the final show in Vancouver, she tells them, “We have done something that no one has ever done,” adding, “We have performed for over 10 million people, in person… We performed for 10 million plus people.”

Swift reflects on how each member of her team found their path. “I think about every single one of you as a little kid… Every single one of us has picked professions that categorically people tell you [that] you should do it.”

The six-part series, previewed earlier this week in New York with Disney Entertainment co-chair Dana Walden, gives fans a close look at the tour’s creative and emotional center.

Alongside the premiere, Disney+ also released Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, The Final Show, the post-Tortured Poets cut of her concert film.

Swift explains that the concept for the Eras tour emerged two years before launch, inspired by “unpleasant” events: the sale of her catalog and the decision to rerecord her early albums, paired with the isolation of the pandemic.

With rehearsals under way, she aimed to “over-serve” fans with the scale and scope of the show. “What if I did a tour that celebrated all of these different moments in my life and career?” she recalls.

The series also covers the tour announcement on Good Morning America and the ensuing Ticketmaster chaos, before shifting to more serious moments.

“Never in my life did I think we would have a terrorist plot,” Swift says of the canceled Vienna dates after an attack plan was uncovered. She breaks down when describing the Liverpool stabbing at a Swift-themed event: the victims were children.

The episodes also follow Swift’s first call with fiancé Travis Kelce after Vienna, her reunion with Ed Sheeran in London, and her secret preparation of The Tortured Poets Department set. She credits Emma Stone for linking her with choreographer Mandy Moore.

Fan-favourite dancer Kameron Saunders receives a spotlight as he prepares “Florida!!!” with Florence Welch.

New episodes release weekly on Disney+.