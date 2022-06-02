 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Sir Elton John responds to fans after being spotted in a wheelchair, says ‘I'm in top health’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 02, 2022

Sir Elton John responds to fans after being spotted in a wheelchair, says ‘Im in top health’
Sir Elton John responds to fans after being spotted in a wheelchair, says ‘I'm in top health’

Legendary English singer Sir Elton John addressed his ‘concerned fans’ about his well-being after pictures of him in a wheelchair made rounds on the internet.

The Cold Heart crooner, 75, assured his admirers that he is in 'top health' in a lengthy Instagram post, shared today, on June 2.

The I’m Still Standing singer was pictured arriving at Leipzig Airport in Germany in a wheelchair on Sunday, after performing as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.


“I want to thank all my fans for reaching out to ask about my health, after the tabloids ran a silly story about my “looking frail” in a wheelchair,” he began.

"The true story is that I’m in top health, loving my shows and playing and singing at my very best," he added.

"I give 100% every night and never want to disappoint, especially after everyone has waited so long to get back to seeing shows. Your response to every show has been phenomenal and I’m loving every minute of it."

He further said, "After another rousing 2.5 hour show, we arrived at Leipzig airport just before curfew, to find part of the airport had closed. It was an extremely long walk to get to the plane, so my team kindly laid on a wheelchair so I could rest my hip after doing the show. That’s all folks."

Speaking of his concert in Bern, Germany, he said, "Last night was another blockbuster show in Bern and I’m looking forward to seeing everyone at this weekend’s sold-out show in Milan."

He concluded his note on saying, "Thanks for all your kind words of support! Love, Elton."

More From Entertainment:

Concert host confuses Paris Jackson for Paris Hilton at Hamptons gig

Concert host confuses Paris Jackson for Paris Hilton at Hamptons gig
Elon Musk knew Johnny Depp would win defamation suit against Amber Heard?

Elon Musk knew Johnny Depp would win defamation suit against Amber Heard?
Legal experts believe the verdict in Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard case is ‘strange’ & ‘unexpected’

Legal experts believe the verdict in Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard case is ‘strange’ & ‘unexpected’
Lil Nas X calls out BET Awards after painful snub, ‘an outstanding zero nominations again’

Lil Nas X calls out BET Awards after painful snub, ‘an outstanding zero nominations again’
Amber Heard’s lawyer talks social media’s impact on jury

Amber Heard’s lawyer talks social media’s impact on jury
Prince Louis flashes adorable salute as he watched Queen’s Jubilee parade: See

Prince Louis flashes adorable salute as he watched Queen’s Jubilee parade: See
Prince Harry and Meghan not joining the Queen on the balcony: Here's why

Prince Harry and Meghan not joining the Queen on the balcony: Here's why
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez celebrates jury's verdict in defamation trial

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez celebrates jury's verdict in defamation trial

Princess Charlotte’s expressions steal the show at Jubilee parade: See

Princess Charlotte’s expressions steal the show at Jubilee parade: See
Prince Louis appears frightened during the Queen's balcony show: Photos

Prince Louis appears frightened during the Queen's balcony show: Photos
Senior royals join the Queen on Buckingham Palace balcony for Jubilee flypast

Senior royals join the Queen on Buckingham Palace balcony for Jubilee flypast
Amber Heard’s attorney slams decision to ‘televise’ the trial

Amber Heard’s attorney slams decision to ‘televise’ the trial

Latest

view all