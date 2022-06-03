What young Prince Louis actually said on Palace balcony? Lip reader reveals

What young Prince Louis actually said at Buckingham Palace balcony? Lip reader reveals

Prince Louis certainly stole the show at the Buckingham Palace balcony appearance on Thursday.

During the first day of the grand Queen Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the youngest Cambridge offspring was seen visibly fascinated by the fly past as he asked inquisitive questions from Her Majesty.

Lip reader Jeremy Freeman has now revealed the insides of the conversation and the Queen's 'dry replies' for the young prince.

According to Mr Freeman, Louis asked: "Are the Red Arrows coming?" To which the Queen very dryly replied: "I hope so."



When the Red Arrows did show up, a hugely excited Louis screamed: "Yes yes yes."

The Queen then said: "There it is" before Louis added: "Oh Red Arrows - whoah."

At the time when young Louis was seen covering his ears by the loud noises of the jets, the Queen said: "Ohh fun" with Kate saying "amazing" and Charlotte adding "Wow".

As Louis covered his ears, Mr Freeman says he said: "Whoah - that was loud", while a proud Kate said to Prince William "look at him" - about their young son.



Meanwhile, body language expert Judi James reveals Prince Louis presence uplifted the moods on the balcony.

"As the fly-past evolved though, we were treated to the strength of the bonds between the Queen and little Louis. His body language was the most spontaneous and at one point he even moved in front of the Queen.

