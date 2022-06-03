 
entertainment
Friday Jun 03 2022
By
Web Desk

What young Prince Louis actually said on Palace balcony? Lip reader reveals

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 03, 2022

What young Prince Louis actually said at Buckingham Palace balcony? Lip reader reveals
What young Prince Louis actually said at Buckingham Palace balcony? Lip reader reveals

Prince Louis certainly stole the show at the Buckingham Palace balcony appearance on Thursday.

During the first day of the grand Queen Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the youngest Cambridge offspring was seen visibly fascinated by the fly past as he asked inquisitive questions from Her Majesty.

Lip reader Jeremy Freeman has now revealed the insides of the conversation and the Queen's 'dry replies' for the young prince.

According to Mr Freeman, Louis asked: "Are the Red Arrows coming?" To which the Queen very dryly replied: "I hope so."

When the Red Arrows did show up, a hugely excited Louis screamed: "Yes yes yes."

The Queen then said: "There it is" before Louis added: "Oh Red Arrows - whoah."

At the time when young Louis was seen covering his ears by the loud noises of the jets, the Queen said: "Ohh fun" with Kate saying "amazing" and Charlotte adding "Wow".

As Louis covered his ears, Mr Freeman says he said: "Whoah - that was loud", while a proud Kate said to Prince William "look at him" - about their young son.

Meanwhile, body language expert Judi James reveals Prince Louis presence uplifted the moods on the balcony.

"As the fly-past evolved though, we were treated to the strength of the bonds between the Queen and little Louis. His body language was the most spontaneous and at one point he even moved in front of the Queen.

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard lawyer Elaine says client can 'absolutely not' pay $10M damages

Amber Heard lawyer Elaine says client can 'absolutely not' pay $10M damages
Prince William, Prince Harry olive branch 'not in the diary' amid Platinum Jubilee

Prince William, Prince Harry olive branch 'not in the diary' amid Platinum Jubilee
Disney bosses eye Johnny Depp for Jack Sparrow return amid 'huge appetite'

Disney bosses eye Johnny Depp for Jack Sparrow return amid 'huge appetite'
Prince Andrew tests COVID positive, will MISS Queen Jubilee Thanksgiving

Prince Andrew tests COVID positive, will MISS Queen Jubilee Thanksgiving
Kourtney Kardashian feels 'mom guilt' after Travis Barker Italy honeymoon

Kourtney Kardashian feels 'mom guilt' after Travis Barker Italy honeymoon
Kim Kardashian shares heartbreaking story of child killed in school shooting

Kim Kardashian shares heartbreaking story of child killed in school shooting

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Louis Balcony photo has a 'high meme potential'

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Louis Balcony photo has a 'high meme potential'
Did Snoop Dogg troll Amber Heard after she lost defamation lawsuit against Depp?

Did Snoop Dogg troll Amber Heard after she lost defamation lawsuit against Depp?
Lagertha is back to her 'Vikings' homeland

Lagertha is back to her 'Vikings' homeland

'Aquaman' co-star agrees with Amber Heard's statement

'Aquaman' co-star agrees with Amber Heard's statement

Popularity rating suggests Queen's choice 'Camilla is the future'

Popularity rating suggests Queen's choice 'Camilla is the future'
Prince William's friend supports Johnny Depp against Amber Heard

Prince William's friend supports Johnny Depp against Amber Heard

Latest

view all