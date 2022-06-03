 
entertainment
Friday Jun 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp statement on Amber Heard defamation verdict receives millions of likes

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 03, 2022

Johnny Depp statement on defamation verdict receives millions of likes
Johnny Depp statement on defamation verdict receives millions of likes

Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp welcomed the verdict from a six-week defamation case over bitterly contested allegations of domestic abuse between him and his former wife Amber Heard.

Depp took to Instagram and shared a statement after the jury awarded him $15 million in damages and just $2 million to Heard.

He said, “The jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled. From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome."

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor went on to say, “The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun."

Johnny Depp statement posted on Instagram quickly received over 17 million likes.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp's bizarre pic of cradling badger goes viral shortly after trial verdict

Johnny Depp's bizarre pic of cradling badger goes viral shortly after trial verdict
Kim Kardashian's plea to attend Platinum Jubilee official party refused

Kim Kardashian's plea to attend Platinum Jubilee official party refused
Liam Payne says he’ll stand by Zayn Malik forever as he clarifies controversial comments

Liam Payne says he’ll stand by Zayn Malik forever as he clarifies controversial comments
Amber Heard will 'absolutely' appeal Johnny Depp’s defamation case win, confirms lawyer

Amber Heard will 'absolutely' appeal Johnny Depp’s defamation case win, confirms lawyer
Johnny Depp‘s intentions for Kate Moss after ‘loving’ testimony

Johnny Depp‘s intentions for Kate Moss after ‘loving’ testimony
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un congratulates Queen Elizabeth II on jubilee

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un congratulates Queen Elizabeth II on jubilee
Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard claims and counter claims: Key moments of trial

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard claims and counter claims: Key moments of trial
What young Prince Louis actually said on Palace balcony? Lip reader reveals

What young Prince Louis actually said on Palace balcony? Lip reader reveals
Amber Heard lawyer Elaine says client can 'absolutely not' pay $10M damages

Amber Heard lawyer Elaine says client can 'absolutely not' pay $10M damages
Prince William, Prince Harry olive branch 'not in the diary' amid Platinum Jubilee

Prince William, Prince Harry olive branch 'not in the diary' amid Platinum Jubilee
Disney bosses eye Johnny Depp for Jack Sparrow return amid 'huge appetite'

Disney bosses eye Johnny Depp for Jack Sparrow return amid 'huge appetite'
Prince Andrew tests COVID positive, will MISS Queen Jubilee Thanksgiving

Prince Andrew tests COVID positive, will MISS Queen Jubilee Thanksgiving

Latest

view all