Johnny Depp statement on Amber Heard defamation verdict receives millions of likes

Johnny Depp statement on defamation verdict receives millions of likes

Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp welcomed the verdict from a six-week defamation case over bitterly contested allegations of domestic abuse between him and his former wife Amber Heard.



Depp took to Instagram and shared a statement after the jury awarded him $15 million in damages and just $2 million to Heard.

He said, “The jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled. From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome."

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor went on to say, “The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun."

Johnny Depp statement posted on Instagram quickly received over 17 million likes.