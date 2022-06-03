 
Showbiz
Friday Jun 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Ahad Raza Mir enthrals fans with his first look from Netflix series ‘Resident Evil’

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 03, 2022

Ahad Raza Mir enthrals fans with his first look from Netflix series ‘Resident Evil’
Ahad Raza Mir enthrals fans with his first look from Netflix series ‘Resident Evil’

Ahad Raza Mir finally unveiled his first look from the much anticipated Netflix original series Resident Evil.

The Parwaaz Hai Junoon actor took to Instagram to share the glimpse of his character from the upcoming action-horror series, the details of which are still under wraps.

The actor captioned the photo, “Hope this brings you some ‘JOY'."


Fans were eager to react on the picture, in which the 28-year-old actor can be seen lying on the bed, after they were left disappointed when they could not catch a glimpse of Ahad in the teaser.

“Seeing you brings us joy,” comment one fan.

Another wrote, “You’re gonna nail this!!!!”

“How do you manage to look this different in ever other project?” one fan added. “Truly applaud able...!”

Based on the adaptations of the Japanese horror video game series by Capcom, the series will premiere on the 14th July 2022.

The cast of the series also includes Lance Reddick, Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, and Paola Nuñez.



More From Showbiz:

Sonam Kapoor enjoys babymoon in Italy with ‘whole heart & life’ Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor enjoys babymoon in Italy with ‘whole heart & life’ Anand Ahuja
Ali Zafar, Sana Javed and others express joy over Johnny Depp’s win against Amber Heard: Photos

Ali Zafar, Sana Javed and others express joy over Johnny Depp’s win against Amber Heard: Photos
Singer KK cremated in Mumbai, family, fellow Bollywood stars bid emotional goodbye

Singer KK cremated in Mumbai, family, fellow Bollywood stars bid emotional goodbye
R Madhavan says he is ‘heartbroken’ on singer KK’s sudden demise: ‘One of the best souls’

R Madhavan says he is ‘heartbroken’ on singer KK’s sudden demise: ‘One of the best souls’
KK passes away at age 53: Bollywood in shock after the singer’s untimely demise

KK passes away at age 53: Bollywood in shock after the singer’s untimely demise
Indian singer KK ‘rushed’ to hospital after concert in Kolkata: Video

Indian singer KK ‘rushed’ to hospital after concert in Kolkata: Video
Singer KK passes away: Heartbroken fan shares late artist’s last moments from concert

Singer KK passes away: Heartbroken fan shares late artist’s last moments from concert
Indian singer KK dies from heart attack while performing: Breaking

Indian singer KK dies from heart attack while performing: Breaking
Mumbai police increase Salman Khan's security after Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder

Mumbai police increase Salman Khan's security after Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder
Vicky Kaushal shakes a leg to 'The Punjaabban Song' from 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo,' with Amritpal Brinda

Vicky Kaushal shakes a leg to 'The Punjaabban Song' from 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo,' with Amritpal Brinda
Kangana Ranaut kicks off prep for next film after ‘Dhaakad's box office failure

Kangana Ranaut kicks off prep for next film after ‘Dhaakad's box office failure
Alia Bhatt says she is in ‘Ranbir Kapoor’s heart’ as she misses ‘Brahmastra’ event

Alia Bhatt says she is in ‘Ranbir Kapoor’s heart’ as she misses ‘Brahmastra’ event

Latest

view all