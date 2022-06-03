Matthew McConaughey, his wife Camila Alves set up relief fund for Uvalde victims

Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, have launched a relief fund for victims of the school shooting in the actor's hometown, Uvalde, Texas.

On Thursday, the Oscar-winning actor and his wife took to their social media handle and announced the launch of their Just Keep Livin Foundation’s Uvalde Relief Fund.

The fund will be supporting the families affected by the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas last week – in which the gunman killed 19 students and two teachers.

The fund will also provide health and fitness programs in high schools.

“Matthew and Camila McConaughey have been on the ground in Uvalde for the last few days since the mass shooting, the loss is tragic,” the foundation said in a statement.





“While the spirit of the community is in pain, the unanimous support of families to families and strangers to locals is beautiful. After the initial shock, the town has now begun the funerals and the grieving process, which will continue for the surviving children, families, and the entire community.”

Donations will go toward the families to support "grief counseling, costs associated with burial services and other immediate and long-term needs of the community," the organization added.

In the wake of the tragedy, the Interstellar actor has since visited his hometown and released a statement on social media, saying, “we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us.”



