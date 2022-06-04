Rs16b money laundering case: PM Shehbaz, CM Hamza to appear in court today

Hamza Shehbaz, son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, arrives at the provincial assembly before his election as Chief Minister of Punjab in Lahore on April 16, 2022 (left) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks after winning a parliamentary vote to elect a new prime minister, at the National Assembly, in Islamabad, on April 11, 2022. — AFP/PID/File

Hamza's lawyer will present his arguments during today's hearing.

Court had extended interim bail of PM and CM Punjab till June 4.

Strict security arrangements are in place ahead of PM's arrival.

LAHORE: A special court in Lahore has summoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz today (Saturday) in the Rs16 billion money laundering case filed against them, Geo News reported.



According to reports, Hamza’s counsel will present arguments for the confirmation of bail in the case filed against him and his family by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

It is worth mentioning that the court had extended the interim bail of PM Shehbaz and Hamza till June 4 (today) on the last hearing and had directed Hamza's lawyer to present his arguments today.

Read more: FIA terms withdrawal of cases against PM Shehbaz, CM Hamza 'fake news'

During the last hearing, the court took notice incomplete challan and ordered the prosecution to file a supplementary challan, completing all the requirements.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz and CM Hamza will also appear in an accountability court for a hearing of the Ashiyana Housing reference, in which the premier has already been indicted.

Strict security arrangements have been made around the courts ahead of PM's arrival.

Money laundering case

In December 2021, the FIA had submitted the challan against Shehbaz and Hamza before the special court for their alleged involvement in laundering an amount of Rs16 billion in the sugar scam case.

According to the FIA report submitted to the court, the investigation team has "detected 28 benami accounts of the Shehbaz family through which money laundering of Rs16.3bn was committed during 2008-18. The FIA examined the money trail of 17,000 credit transactions."

Read more: Indictment of PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money laundering case delayed again

The report added that the amount was kept in "hidden accounts" and given to Shehbaz in a personal capacity.

This amount (Rs16 billion) has nothing to do with the sugar business (of the Shehbaz family), it claimed. The money received from the accounts of low-wage employees by Shehbaz was transferred outside Pakistan via hundi/hawala networks, ultimately destined for the beneficial use of his family members, the FIA had alleged.

"Eleven low-paid employees of the Sharif group who 'held and possessed' the laundered proceeds on behalf of the principal accused, are found guilty of facilitating money laundering. The three other co-accused of the Sharif group also actively facilitated the money laundering," the agency had said.