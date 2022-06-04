Mandy Moore is ‘grateful & excited’ as she announces second pregnancy with husband

File Footage

Mandy Moore revealed she is expecting her second child, a baby boy, with husband Taylor Goldsmith.



Taking to Instagram, the This Is Us actor announced that the couple is ‘deeply grateful and excited’ to welcome the new member into their family.

“One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start,” the actor-singer wrote beside a picture of her son August "Gus" Harrison in a shirt with 'big brother' written on it.

She added, “And are we ever so deeply grateful and excited. Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall!”

“Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo,” Moore concluded.

Moore and Goldsmith tied the knot in 2018 after dating for 2 years. The actor gave birth to their now 15-month-old son in February 2021.



In an interview with the Parents Magazine last year, Moore talked about how her life was changed after becoming a mother.

"Not to sound cheesy, but all the clichés are true. Life is Technicolor now. It just makes sense in a way that it didn't before," she told the publication. "I had no idea that this degree of love existed in the world."