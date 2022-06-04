Development of Pakistan is linked with progress of Balochistan: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — Twitter/File

"Development of Pakistan is linked with peace, stability of Balochistan," PM Shehbaz says.

He adds during his visit to Gwadar, he witnessed how PTI govt "miserably failed the people of Gwadar."

"I have ordered quick installation of a desalination plant for clean drinking water," he says.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said the development of Pakistan is linked with peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.



In a series of tweets today after visiting Balochistan, the premier said the coalition government aims to assist Balochistan by working with the provincial government and local elders to chart the way forward.

Criticising the former Imran Khan-led government, PM Shehbaz wrote: "During my visit to Gwadar, I witnessed how the PTI government miserably failed the people of Gwadar."

"Despite wasting billions of rupees and precious time, it [PTI government] could not complete any project for the resolution of water and electricity issues for the locals who gave great sacrifices for Gwadar port," he added.

The premier further added that the same holds "true" for Gwadar Seaport and the construction of Gwadar Airport.

He wrote: "No dredging was carried out at seaport [and] thus no large cargo ship can be anchored."

Highlighting his plans, PM Shehbaz mentioned that he has ordered quick completion of Gwadar University, airport and installation of a desalination plant for clean drinking water.