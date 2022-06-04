 
Alia Bhatt radiates glow as she soaks up the sun with her best friend in London

Alia Bhatt shared new glimpses as she soaked up the sun with her best friend Tanya Saha Gupta in London.

Taking to Instagram, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor dropped new pictures as she twinned with her friend Tanya.

“Sometimes the greatest adventure is simply a conversation —— Amadeus Wolfe,” the actor captioned the post.

In the pictures, Alia has her lovely smile on as she posed in the camera looking fresh in a white shirt. She accessorized her look with gold hoop earrings while Tanya also wore a white shirt with same earrings.

The actor is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut movie Heart of Stone which will also star Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in lead roles.

Earlier, Alia posted a selfie on the photo sharing app before commencing her shoot as she wrote, “And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film!!!!”

“Feel like a newcomer all over again - sooooo nervous!!!!” she added. “Wish me luckkkkkkk”

In an interview with News18, the actor dished her views on her international debut, saying, “I just don’t want to do it for the heck of it and to tick it off the box.”

She continued: “I want to look at opportunities which should have a good part, an interesting dynamic, and cast, something that is new and relevant.”

