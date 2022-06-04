 
Showbiz
Saturday Jun 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Anushka Sharma ready to ‘bring it all to the table’ for Chakda Xpress: Watch

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 04, 2022

Anushkha Sharma makes sure to share each and every detail regarding her latest movie Chakda Xpress with fans on social media.

Recently, on Saturday morning, the PK star took to Instagram to give a sneak peek of her table read session for the movie, with her 58 million followers.

In a video, the Sultan actress could be seen donning a casual outfit with zero make-up and a messy bun. 

It seemed the 34-year-old was having a ball with her co-stars and team, as she was smiling all along.

Moreover, the Hum Apke Hain Kaun actress Renuka Shahane and Jai Ho actor Mahesh Thakur were spotted with Sharma during script reading.

Interestingly, the Zero actress wrote, “Will strive to bring my all to the table,” in the caption.

In no time, fans expressed their excitement to see their favourite actress in action after a long time and left heart-shaped emoticons in the comment section. 

