 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Bruce Campbell shows interest to replace Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 04, 2022

Bruce Campbell shows interest to replace Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’
Bruce Campbell shows interest to replace Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’

US actor Bruce Campbell has reacted to an online petition calling for him to replace actress Amber Heard in Aquaman 2 after she lost the defamation trial against her former husband Johnny Depp.

The Evil Dead actor seemingly showed his interest to replace Heard in the film with his response to the online petition.

He tweeted, ‘Send me a script’, in response to a Twitter post that announced, ‘Petition to replace Amber Heard in Aquaman 2 with Bruce Campbell reaches 3 million’.

Earlier, Amber Heard's role as Mera in the Aquaman 2 was reportedly reduced from what it was before filming started.

However, President of DC Comics-based film production at Warner Brothers, Walter Hamada had seemingly rejected Amber Heard claims as he testified about Heard´s contract with the studio for the Aquaman series.

More From Entertainment:

Pete Davidson can't take his eyes off Kim Kardashian amid LA outing

Pete Davidson can't take his eyes off Kim Kardashian amid LA outing
Washington Post updates Heard op-ed with 'editor's note' after defamation case verdict

Washington Post updates Heard op-ed with 'editor's note' after defamation case verdict
Meghan Markle pal Omid Scobie confirms Queen met Lili at Windsor Castle

Meghan Markle pal Omid Scobie confirms Queen met Lili at Windsor Castle

Why Prince Harry, Meghan were 'uncomfortable' to enter church: 'They saw someone'

Why Prince Harry, Meghan were 'uncomfortable' to enter church: 'They saw someone'
Queen made Sussexes sit away from Prince Charles, William 'for a reason': Expert

Queen made Sussexes sit away from Prince Charles, William 'for a reason': Expert
Olivia Wilde shares a sweet note from daughter with advice for new parents

Olivia Wilde shares a sweet note from daughter with advice for new parents
Meghan Markle making Kate Middleton ‘stiff’ in Jubilee ‘aura’

Meghan Markle making Kate Middleton ‘stiff’ in Jubilee ‘aura’
Liam Payne's ex-fiancée Maya Henry takes a swipe at singer after breakup

Liam Payne's ex-fiancée Maya Henry takes a swipe at singer after breakup
Johnny Depp’ defamation verdict ‘complete and total vindication’ to Amber Heard

Johnny Depp’ defamation verdict ‘complete and total vindication’ to Amber Heard
Johnny Depp to release New Album with Jeff Beck after defamation case win

Johnny Depp to release New Album with Jeff Beck after defamation case win
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez shuts rumours of secretly dating the actor

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez shuts rumours of secretly dating the actor
Mandy Moore is ‘grateful & excited’ as she announces second pregnancy with husband

Mandy Moore is ‘grateful & excited’ as she announces second pregnancy with husband

Latest

view all