Kartik Aaryan tests Covid positive for second time: Photo

Saturday Jun 04 2022
Saturday Jun 04, 2022

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is over the moon about his horror-comedy flick, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's success. Reportedly, the movie has been doing well by crossing the 100 crore mark at the box office.

However, recently, the Luka Chuppi actor turned to Instagram and shared the news to his fans and followers that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

It is pertinent to mention that this is the second time the Love Aaj Kal star has contracted the novel coronavirus, the first time happened in 2021.

Sharing a photo of himself, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor quipped in the caption.

Sab kuch itna Positive chal raha tha, Covid se raha Nahi Gaya (Everything had been going positive, Covid could not tolerate it)," he wrote. 

As soon as the post went live, fans dropped “get well soon” wishes in the comments.

One said, “Speedy recovery boy.”

Another user chimed in, saying, “Take care Koki.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aaryan will next be seen in movies including Freddy, Captain India and the Telugu film Shehzada

