Harry Styles' response to a school girl’s prom invite will melt your heart!

Harry Styles left a Scottish school girl Anna Carty in tears after he accepted her prom’s invite on Capital FM on Friday.

Carty's dreams come true after she got in touch with DJ Katy J and revealed she wanted to go to her prom with none other than the As It Was singer, who is set to perform at Ibrox Stadium the weekend after Anna's prom.

Katy J called Carty on Getting Scotland Home show as per Daily Mail and asked her, “You're going to be gorgeous, the only thing missing is the prom date, right?”

“Yes, totally!” replied Carty to which Katy J jokingly said, “So, now you really are aiming high here, you sent us a message, didn't you?”

Carty responded, “No one else will do, Harry Styles or nothing!”

Katy J then said, “You know what, your argument is fair, like he's going to be in Scotland anyway, so he may as well pop in to prom.”

“We tried our best to work some magic behind the scene and we do have a message from Harry Styles for you if you'd like to hear it?” she added.

Then the former One Direction band member’s message was played in which he could be heard saying, “Anna, how's it going it's Harry Styles here."

"Hello! Look, Katy J passed on your invite to the prom and I'm sure it'll be a good Scottish party.”

“I would love to be there, so just send me the details and I'll see what I can do. So, I'll see you soon!” said Styles.

The school girl got emotional and broke down in tears, "Oh my goodness, I actually can't think!"

Katy J then said to the super fan, “You heard it from the horse's mouth, I have a feeling that he might rock up at prom!”

"It's legit. He's going to do his best," she concluded.



