 
sports
Saturday Jun 04 2022
By
MMAM Muzamil Asif

Pak vs WI 2022: Production set-up to be installed on June 6 at Multan Stadium

By
MMAM Muzamil Asif

Saturday Jun 04, 2022

Multan Cricket Stadium. — Twitter/@HamzaMalik496
Multan Cricket Stadium. — Twitter/@HamzaMalik496

  • Crew is scheduled to reach Multan on June 5.
  • Some locals in production company will reach by June 6. 
  • Pakistan and West Indies will play three ODIs on June 8, 10 and 12.

KARACHI: The production company's crew — for the three-day series against West Indies — is set to install their set-up at Multan Cricket Stadium from June 6, sources told Geo Super.

The crew is scheduled to reach Multan on June 5. However, some local people in the production company will reach the venue by June 6 as they are busy producing live coverage of ongoing Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka women at the Southend Club in Karachi.

However, the installation of production set-up will begin on June 6.

On Friday, Geo Super reported that the buggy camera and digital screens on the boundary have been eliminated in the production set-up from the last historic home tour of Australia.

The digital screens on the boundary were installed for the first time in Pakistan in the Test series when the Australian team toured the country after 23 years.

The Buggy camera was also used for exclusive coverage throughout the tour. However, the ODI series, which is part of the ICC World Cup Super League, will be without these technologies.

Pakistan and West Indies will play three ODIs on June 8, 10 and 12 at Multan Cricket Stadium. Pakistan team will reach Multan on June 5 whereas visiting team will arrive in Pakistan on June 6.

It should be noted here that three ODIs, which are part of ICC World Cup Super League, were cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak in West Indies camp. 

More From Sports:

PHF secretary Asif Bajwa's presence with national squad in Switzerland raises questions

PHF secretary Asif Bajwa's presence with national squad in Switzerland raises questions
Pak vs WI: ODI series to neither have digital screens on boundary nor buggy camera

Pak vs WI: ODI series to neither have digital screens on boundary nor buggy camera
PCB, ICC lavish praise on ‘Sultan of Swing' Wasim Akram on his birthday

PCB, ICC lavish praise on ‘Sultan of Swing' Wasim Akram on his birthday
Leading Derbyshire Falcons in T20 Blast an honour: Shan Masood

Leading Derbyshire Falcons in T20 Blast an honour: Shan Masood
Pak vs WI: Excited to play in post COVID-19 scenario, says Babar Azam

Pak vs WI: Excited to play in post COVID-19 scenario, says Babar Azam
Commonwealth Games Federation finally allows Bismah Maroof to stay with daughter

Commonwealth Games Federation finally allows Bismah Maroof to stay with daughter
Pakistani mountaineer Asad Ali successfully summits North America’s Mount Denali

Pakistani mountaineer Asad Ali successfully summits North America’s Mount Denali
FIFA Trophy Tour 2022 moves to Lahore amid political uncertainty

FIFA Trophy Tour 2022 moves to Lahore amid political uncertainty
Before Sachin Tendulkar, there was Saeed Anwar

Before Sachin Tendulkar, there was Saeed Anwar
Pakistan's Shajjar bags gold, Mueed wins bronze in Imam Reza Cup

Pakistan's Shajjar bags gold, Mueed wins bronze in Imam Reza Cup
Three-day ODI series to be played in Multan: PCB

Three-day ODI series to be played in Multan: PCB
The most expensive FIFA World Cup in history

The most expensive FIFA World Cup in history

Latest

view all