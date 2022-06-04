Pak vs WI 2022: Production set-up to be installed on June 6 at Multan Stadium

Multan Cricket Stadium. — Twitter/@HamzaMalik496

KARACHI: The production company's crew — for the three-day series against West Indies — is set to install their set-up at Multan Cricket Stadium from June 6, sources told Geo Super.

The crew is scheduled to reach Multan on June 5. However, some local people in the production company will reach the venue by June 6 as they are busy producing live coverage of ongoing Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka women at the Southend Club in Karachi.

However, the installation of production set-up will begin on June 6.



On Friday, Geo Super reported that the buggy camera and digital screens on the boundary have been eliminated in the production set-up from the last historic home tour of Australia.

The digital screens on the boundary were installed for the first time in Pakistan in the Test series when the Australian team toured the country after 23 years.

The Buggy camera was also used for exclusive coverage throughout the tour. However, the ODI series, which is part of the ICC World Cup Super League, will be without these technologies.

Pakistan and West Indies will play three ODIs on June 8, 10 and 12 at Multan Cricket Stadium. Pakistan team will reach Multan on June 5 whereas visiting team will arrive in Pakistan on June 6.

It should be noted here that three ODIs, which are part of ICC World Cup Super League, were cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak in West Indies camp.