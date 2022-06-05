 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate sister Pippa Middleton sparks pregnancy rumours at Jubilee concert

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 05, 2022

Pippa Middleton is reportedly expecting her third child.

Spotted at the star-studded “Party at the Palace” concert in London Saturday, the sister of Kate Middleton was adorned with a visible baby bump.

A source told Page Six that the couple is “so happy” and Pippa is a “natural mama.”

Pippa is married to a hedge fund manager James Matthews.

Kate's sister joined alongside Prince Charles, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Princess Anne and Prince Edward for the star-studded concert including Diana Ross, Elton John, Duran Duran and Rod Stewart.

