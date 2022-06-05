Kate sister Pippa Middleton sparks pregnancy rumours at Jubilee concert

Pippa Middleton is reportedly expecting her third child.

Spotted at the star-studded “Party at the Palace” concert in London Saturday, the sister of Kate Middleton was adorned with a visible baby bump.



A source told Page Six that the couple is “so happy” and Pippa is a “natural mama.”

Pippa is married to a hedge fund manager James Matthews.

Kate's sister joined alongside Prince Charles, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Princess Anne and Prince Edward for the star-studded concert including Diana Ross, Elton John, Duran Duran and Rod Stewart.