Americans are 'bewildered' why Meghan Markle is 'so against' monarchy: Expert

Meghan Markle is losing respect in the US, just as she has in the UK, says American expert.

Nile Gardiner, a Washington-based foreign policy expert tells Express.co.uk: "Meghan's image is plummeting in the US, as it is in the UK.

"She is seen by many in the US as someone who is constantly attempting to undermine the Royal Family - and the Royal Family is extremely popular here.

"Many Americans are bewildered as to why she is still the Duchess of Sussex when she speaks out so much against the monarchy.

"There is no good reason she still holds a royal title."

From a political perspective, Mr Gardiner added: "US conservatives have a negative opinion of Meghan, who is seen as very left-wing, while many US liberals admire her.

"The popularity of Meghan and Harry in the US has declined significantly over the course of the year, and it will continue to decline."

Meghan and Harry left UK after stepping down as senior royals in 2020. The couple now lives in Montecito, California along with their children Archie and Lilibet.