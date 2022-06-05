Kriti Sanon wins first IIFA award for ‘Mimi,’ says ‘dreams do come true’

The glamorous and glittery night of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) 2022 concluded in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (June 4) and the list of winners in various categories is out.

Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon bagged the trophy of Best Actor (Female) for her film Mimi. The actress won the first IIFA award in her career span of 8 years.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Heropanti starlet shared a series of photos in which she was seen cherishing her win.





She also penned an emotional note along with the pictures and revealed how it was a dream come true moment for her.

“Dreams do come true! All you need to do is keep working hard towards it and never lose faith! It has taken me 8yrs to get my first #BestActress award. . But I’m so happy that I received my first for #Mimi - a film I’ll treasure forever, a character that will always be special in my filmography!”

The Luka Chuppi actress also expressed her gratitude towards IIFA Awards and also the film's team for making her journey a memorable one.

“Thank you @iifa for this validation and for an amazing evening!! Will always be grateful to #Dinoo @laxman.utekar sir for making me your Mimi for life and the whole cast and crew of Mimi for making this journey so memorable!,” she concluded her post.

For the star-studded event, the Dilwale actress donned a yellow-colored heavily embellished ruffled gown. The outfit also featured a thigh-slit in the middle and a dramatic yellow tulle trail.

Mimi stars Sanon in the titular role, while Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar played pivotal roles.