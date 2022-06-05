 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 05 2022
By
Web Desk

David Beckham overcome with emotion as his face beams onto Buckingham Palace

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 05, 2022

David Beckham overcome with emotion as his face beams onto Buckingham Palace
David Beckham overcome with emotion as his face beams onto Buckingham Palace

David Beckham left fans in awe with his reaction to his face getting beamed onto Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee concert on Saturday.

Taking to social media, the 47-year-old football legend shared the video of his speech paying tribute to the Queen.

He captioned the video, "wow" before adding, "my gran would have been so proud right now, thank you, your Majesty."

Reacting to the heart-touching post, David's proud wife Victoria wrote, "'I know how much this means to you, so proud."

David Beckham overcome with emotion as his face beams onto Buckingham Palace

In his homage to the Monarch, David said, "For 70 years you have worked so incredibly hard, not just for the people of this country but also for the whole commonwealth."

"Thank you ma'am for your dedication, your service and for everything that you represent. Our country owes you so much," he added.

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham compares herself to Queen Elizabeth in hilarious tribute on jubilee

Victoria Beckham compares herself to Queen Elizabeth in hilarious tribute on jubilee
Sam Fender apologises for calling Johnny Depp 'hero' after lawsuit verdict

Sam Fender apologises for calling Johnny Depp 'hero' after lawsuit verdict
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘self-inflicted pain’: ‘Got nothing from Megxit’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘self-inflicted pain’: ‘Got nothing from Megxit’
Amber Heard ‘totally broke’ due to ‘mounting’ legal bills: source

Amber Heard ‘totally broke’ due to ‘mounting’ legal bills: source
Amber Heard not worried to pay $10.35 million in damages to Johnny Depp: Here’s why

Amber Heard not worried to pay $10.35 million in damages to Johnny Depp: Here’s why
Shakira revives Princess Diana 'revenge dress' moment amid split from Gerard Piqué?

Shakira revives Princess Diana 'revenge dress' moment amid split from Gerard Piqué?
Queen Elizabeth has surprise tea party with Paddington Bear

Queen Elizabeth has surprise tea party with Paddington Bear
Americans are 'bewildered' why Meghan Markle is 'so against' monarchy: Expert

Americans are 'bewildered' why Meghan Markle is 'so against' monarchy: Expert
Johnny Depp gives parenting advice to pregnant bar manager

Johnny Depp gives parenting advice to pregnant bar manager
Ed Sheeran to perform at the finale of four-day jubilee party

Ed Sheeran to perform at the finale of four-day jubilee party
Piers Morgan defends 'Auntie Meghan' meme, calls Sussexes a 'laughing stock'

Piers Morgan defends 'Auntie Meghan' meme, calls Sussexes a 'laughing stock'
Meghan Markle daughter Lili 'pulled on the Queen’s heartstrings' at first sight

Meghan Markle daughter Lili 'pulled on the Queen’s heartstrings' at first sight

Latest

view all