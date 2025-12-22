Jim Belushi shares having lively dreams about late brother John

Jim Belushi is opening up about a deeply personal experience that has stayed with him for decades, revealing that he still has recurring dreams about his late brother, John Belushi, more than 40 years after his death.

The actor and comedian says these dreams feel less like memories and more like meaningful reunions.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Jim, now 71, shared that several of these dreams have stood out over the years, especially those where John appears healthy, alive, and doing what they both loved most.

“He’s alive and fine, and we were acting together,” Jim said. “We’re improvising at Second City or on Saturday Night Live.”

In the dreams, the brothers are back on stage, fully immersed in comedy, as if time never interrupted their bond.

Jim admitted that even in his dreams, John’s humour gets the best of him.

“I got mad at him because he was making me laugh so hard I couldn’t stay in character,” he said, recalling how those moments would play out.

“Those were kind of nice visits.” The actor’s words reflect both the joy and ache of reconnecting with a brother he lost too soon.

John Belushi, a celebrated Saturday Night Live star and performer, died on March 5, 1982, at just 33 years old.

His death was ruled an accidental overdose caused by acute cocaine and heroin intoxication, often referred to as a “speedball.”

More than 43 years later, Jim says the dreams still come from time to time, offering what he describes as “little visits.”

He echoed similar thoughts in a conversation with Variety, explaining, “I have dreams once in a while where he and I are acting at Second City.”

Jim went on to describe one dream in detail, saying, “We were on stage together, and he was so funny that I cracked up, eating the scene in front of everybody. I got so mad at him, because that’s the worst thing you can do, is break character, right? But he was just so funny, and he goes, ‘Ah, come on, kid!’ He was sweet to me. So, I still get little visits.”

Jim Belushi has spoken about his brother many times over the years, often reflecting on their close relationship and shared passion for comedy.

Today, as he stars in the new film Song Sung Blue alongside Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson, those dreams remain a comforting reminder that the connection he shared with John never truly faded.