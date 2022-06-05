PTI rejects PM Shehbaz Sharif’s offer of 'grand dialogue'

PTI leader Farrukh Habib addressing a press conference. — APP/File

PTI leader Farrukh Habib says idea of grand dialogue has been offered by govt to hide its failures.

Says main beneficiary of grand dialogue will not be health, economy and education but Maqsood chaprasi.

PM Shehbaz, earlier today, had called for a grand dialogue with all stakeholders to take Pakistan forward.

The PTI on Sunday rejected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s offer of holding a "grand dialogue" between all stakeholders of the country.



PTI’s Central Information Secretary Farrukh Habib, in a video statement, said that the idea of a grand dialogue has been offered by the incumbent government to hide its failures as well as the inflation that has hit the country in the first 50 days of it coming into power.

“Those who served as a curse to the poor people have laid the foundation of political and economic chaos in the country,” said Habib, adding that the incumbent government was making “hilarious claims “ of fixing the economy by increasing oil, electricity, and gas prices by 40-45%.

“The main beneficiary of their grand dialogue will not be health, economy and education but Maqsood chaprasi,” alleged the PTI leader.

We have to kill our ego and stubbornness for Pakistan to progress: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Earlier today, PM Shehbaz had remarked that Pakistan urgently needs a grand dialogue, underscoring that "we should think above ourselves and our personal likes and dislikes" and accord top priority to the progress and prosperity of the nation.

"We will have to hold a grand dialogue with all stakeholders of the country if we have to lead Pakistan forward," the premier had said while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Indus Hospital in Lahore.

The premier added that the purpose of the grand dialogue was to "make sure there were no compromises over education, health and industries."



"Any change in the government shouldn’t matter and no one can touch these areas so that the country keeps going ahead," the PM had said.

He opined that there were certain sectors of the economy like Information and Technology and industries through which the country could move ahead.

"Nations were not formed on the basis of the construction of magnificent buildings, but hard work, integrity, and sacrifices coupled with the use of latest knowledge and technology always evolved them."