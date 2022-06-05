 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s royal status ‘being used for an agenda’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of trying to use their royal status with “an agenda”.

Nile Gardiner, a former adviser to Margaret Thatcher has made this claim in an interview with Express UK.

Gardiner claimed, “I think it's very clear that Meghan and Harry have been using their royal status to advance their own personal agenda and that's especially the case with Meghan Markle.”

“If you look at their vast Netflix deals, there's a huge amount of money involved and Meghan Markle especially has used her royal status as a sort of publicity machine to advance her own personal interests.”

“And I think that it would be absolutely appalling if the Platinum Jubilee celebrations were used by Meghan and Harry to advance their own personal agenda.”

“The Jubilee celebrations are all about celebrating the Queen in her 70 years of service and her life of dedication.”

“Meghan just relentlessly thinks about herself, while at the same time launching attack upon attack against the Royal Family.”

“It's absolutely staggering that she has a royal title, for all her effort to undermine the monarchy.”

