Sunday Jun 05 2022
Chris Rock continues Ego Death tour as Jada Pinkett Smith addresses Oscar slap

Sunday Jun 05, 2022

Chris Rock continued his gigs of world tour after Jada Pinkett Smith weighed in on his altercation with Will Smith at Oscars.

The 57-year-old standup comedian was papped getting on a private jet in Connecticut on Saturday as he left for New York after performing at the Mohegan Sun Casino on Friday.

Chris, who has been on his world tour since his on-stage altercation with Will, will be performing at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo.

Dressed up in a casual black tee and colourful trainers, Chris was spotted carrying a black backpack over one shoulder.

The sighting came after Jada broke his silence over the slap this week on her show Red Table Talk.

"This is a really important Red Table Talk on alopecia. Considering what I've been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars," she said.

"Thousands have reached out to me with their stories. I'm using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it's like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is," Jada expressed.

"Now about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile," she added

