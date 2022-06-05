Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson surprises his mother Ata Johnson with a brand new home

Hollywood action star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson recently gave his mom a special surprise which left her teary-eyed!

The Red Notice actor, 50, surprised his mother Ata Johnson, 73, with a brand new home. Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, Rock shared the adorable video of his mum’ shocked reaction as she stepped into her new home.





Sharing the video, the Jungle Cruise actor penned a heartfelt caption that started, “Love you mom and surprise!”

“When I was a little boy, I hated when my mom would cry ~ these days, I’ll happily take her tears of joy,” he wrote.

Sharing details with his 319m followers on the platform, Rock said, “I surprised my mom and bought her a new home. Took me and my design team 8 weeks to get it ready, where she could walk thru her front door for the very first time and everything she saw was brand new and a total surprise.”

He also shared his emotional sentiments attached to this new gift for his mother. “I’ve been lucky enough to have bought her a few homes over the years, but this one is special as she’s told me over and over these past few years, “After a lifetime of traveling, I want this home to be my last. Thats my dream.”

“Mom, there’s no greater feeling than to make you happy ~ welcome home,” he penned.

He concluded his post by saying, “I always say, if you got a good mom then you got a shot at becoming a good, caring human being. Let’s all give our mamas a big grateful squeeze this weekend and make ‘em happy.”





In the video, Rock’s mother can be standing outside the home, which had a large black door in front.

The wrestler-turned-movie star later posted another snippet of his mom taking a look of her new space. Sharing the clip he wrote, “Alright mom, this is your big room. Welcome home.”