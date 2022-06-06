 
Prince Charles cuddles Prince Louis in adorable moment caught on camera: See

Prince Charles and his grandson Prince Louis shared a particularly poignant yet adorable moment at Sunday’s Jubilee pageant when the little royal came and sat on his grandfather’s lap.

The future monarch was seen sharing the adorable moment with Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest son Louis, after the four-year-old royal seemed to get restless at the event and wandered off his seat next to his mom.

Louis, who was also seen dancing and blowing raspberries at his mom Kate during the lengthy parade, was seen getting comforted by Kate before he got too bored and out of his seat, after which his grandfather welcomed him.

The Prince of Wales was then broadcast sharing a rare family moment with his grandson in public, cuddling and rocking Prince Louis on his lap.

Earlier during the Jubilee weekend, Prince Louis made headlines when he appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Trooping the Colour and RAF flypast event; he was photographed covering his ears and making faces.


