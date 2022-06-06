 
sports
Monday Jun 06 2022
By
SDSports desk

Want Shahnawaz Dahani to follow you on Twitter? Plant a tree

By
SDSports desk

Monday Jun 06, 2022

Pakistan cricket teams pacer Shahnawaz Dahani holding plant sapling with a student at an environment themed event in school.
Pakistan cricket team's pacer Shahnawaz Dahani holding plant sapling with a student at an environment themed event in school.

Pakistan cricket team pacer Shahnawaz Dahani has invited his Twitter fans to send a video of themselves planting a tree to get a follow back from him.

"Plant a tree, post a video with the hashtag #environmentday2022 and get a Twitter follow from Dahani," stated Dahani in a social media statement under the #PlanttreesavePakistan hashtag.

In a picture posted to his Twitter account, Dahani can be seen holding seedlings with a student and appears to be participating in a tree-planting campaign in an environment themed event at a school.

"On planting more than 10 trees, you will get [an] appreciation retweet. so let's do it fans, lets make a difference," said Dahani in a tweet.

Several fans who posted photos of themselves planting trees received  appreciation from the pacer.

According to the United Nations Environment Protection, people from around the world gathered on June 5 to celebrate World Environment Day by cleaning beaches, planting trees, and organising marches in an effort to save a planet that, according to experts, is on the brink of extinction.

