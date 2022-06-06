Pakistan sends demarche to Indian diplomat over blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Two guards stand outside of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Islamabad, Pakistan. — AFP

Pakistan urges Indian govt, BJP leadership to ensure accountability of errant officials for attacking dignity of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Tells Indian diplomat that Pakistan deplores belated disciplinary actions against said officials.

Calls upon human rights machinery of UN and OIC to stop dangerously rising "Hindutva" inspired Islamophobia in India.

After condemning the highly derogatory remarks recently made by two senior officials of India’s ruling party BJP, disrespecting the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), Pakistan has issued a strong demarche to the Indian Charge d' Affaires in Islamabad over the blasphemy.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said that the Indian diplomat was summoned to convey Pakistan's categorical rejection and strong condemnation of the derogatory remarks.

"He was told that these remarks are totally unacceptable and have not only deeply hurt the sentiments of the people of Pakistan but Muslims across the world," the statement read.

The MOFA also told the Indian Charge d' Affaires that Pakistan deplores the belated and perfunctory disciplinary actions taken by the BJP government of India against the said officials, and that these actions cannot assuage the pain caused to the Muslims.

Pakistan is also deeply concerned about the alarming rise in communal violence and hatred directed against Muslims in India. Muslims in India are being systematically stigmatised, marginalised and subjected to a well-orchestrated onslaught from radical Hindu mobs with the full connivance and support of the security apparatus across various states in India.

Moreover, the MOFA also condemned "the growing mainstreaming of reprehensible anti-Muslim sentiment and the increasing attempts at depriving the Muslims of their centuries-old places of worship by citing frivolous historical claims," saying that these attempts are nothing but the obvious outcomes of the deep-seated Islamophobia in Indian society.

Pakistan strongly urged the BJP leadership and the government of India to unequivocally condemn the sacrilegious comments of the BJP officials and ensure that they are held accountable through decisive and demonstrable action against them for attacking the dignity of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

It reminded the government of India of its obligations under international law to take immediate steps to protect its minorities from human rights violations, ensure their safety, security, and well-being; and allow them to profess and practise their faiths in peace.

Pakistan calls upon the international community as well as the United Nations and Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC), especially their human rights machinery, to take cognisance of and stop the dangerously rising "Hindutva" inspired Islamophobia in India, and prevail upon the Indian authorities to prevent the systematic human rights violations against minorities in the country.

BJP suspends party members for hateful remarks

Following condemnations from Muslims in India and afield, the BJP suspended its party spokesperson, Nupur Sharma, and fired its media head, Naveen Kumar Jindal, for hateful comments toward Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).