 
sports
Monday Jun 06 2022
By
MMAM Muzamil Asif

PAK vs WI 2022: West Indies reach Multan for ODI series against Pakistan

By
MMAM Muzamil Asif

Monday Jun 06, 2022

  • West Indies to start training tomorrow for three-match series.
  • Pakistan and West Indies to lock horns on June 8, 10, and 12.
  • Windies are led by their newly appointed captain Nicholas Pooran.

MULTAN: The West Indies squad finally touched down at Multan International Airport Monday afternoon and received a warm welcome at a local hotel.

In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), West Indian players were welcomed with bouquets and served juices as they look forward to three ICC World Cup Super League ODI matches against the Green Shirts.

The visiting squad will rest today before they come out for a training session tomorrow — Tuesday — ahead of the three-match ODI series. The two teams will lock horns on June 8, 10, and 12. 

West Indies are led by their newly appointed captain Nicholas Pooran who will be performing his duties as skipper in his second international series. The two-time 50-overs World Cup champions just finished their series in the Netherlands, whitewashing the home side 3-0.

On the other hand, Pakistan, who won their last ODI series by 2-1 at home against mighty Australians, will start training today.

Under the captaincy of Babar Azam, Pakistan are currently settling at number 10 with six wins out of 12. Whereas, West Indies have decent numbers, sitting at the number four position with eight wins in 18 matches.

More From Sports:

Want Shahnawaz Dahani to follow you on Twitter? Plant a tree

Want Shahnawaz Dahani to follow you on Twitter? Plant a tree
Rafael Nadal wins 14th French Open and record-extending 22nd Grand Slam

Rafael Nadal wins 14th French Open and record-extending 22nd Grand Slam
Olympian Talha Talib’s bike stolen in Gujranwala

Olympian Talha Talib’s bike stolen in Gujranwala
Pak vs WI 2022: Production set-up to be installed on June 6 at Multan Stadium

Pak vs WI 2022: Production set-up to be installed on June 6 at Multan Stadium
PHF secretary Asif Bajwa's presence with national squad in Switzerland raises questions

PHF secretary Asif Bajwa's presence with national squad in Switzerland raises questions
Pak vs WI: ODI series to neither have digital screens on boundary nor buggy camera

Pak vs WI: ODI series to neither have digital screens on boundary nor buggy camera
PCB, ICC lavish praise on ‘Sultan of Swing' Wasim Akram on his birthday

PCB, ICC lavish praise on ‘Sultan of Swing' Wasim Akram on his birthday
Leading Derbyshire Falcons in T20 Blast an honour: Shan Masood

Leading Derbyshire Falcons in T20 Blast an honour: Shan Masood
Pak vs WI: Excited to play in post COVID-19 scenario, says Babar Azam

Pak vs WI: Excited to play in post COVID-19 scenario, says Babar Azam
Commonwealth Games Federation finally allows Bismah Maroof to stay with daughter

Commonwealth Games Federation finally allows Bismah Maroof to stay with daughter
Pakistani mountaineer Asad Ali successfully summits North America’s Mount Denali

Pakistani mountaineer Asad Ali successfully summits North America’s Mount Denali
FIFA Trophy Tour 2022 moves to Lahore amid political uncertainty

FIFA Trophy Tour 2022 moves to Lahore amid political uncertainty

Latest

view all