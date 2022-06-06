PAK vs WI 2022: West Indies reach Multan for ODI series against Pakistan

West Indies to start training tomorrow for three-match series.

Pakistan and West Indies to lock horns on June 8, 10, and 12.

Windies are led by their newly appointed captain Nicholas Pooran.

MULTAN: The West Indies squad finally touched down at Multan International Airport Monday afternoon and received a warm welcome at a local hotel.

In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), West Indian players were welcomed with bouquets and served juices as they look forward to three ICC World Cup Super League ODI matches against the Green Shirts.

The visiting squad will rest today before they come out for a training session tomorrow — Tuesday — ahead of the three-match ODI series. The two teams will lock horns on June 8, 10, and 12.

West Indies are led by their newly appointed captain Nicholas Pooran who will be performing his duties as skipper in his second international series. The two-time 50-overs World Cup champions just finished their series in the Netherlands, whitewashing the home side 3-0.

On the other hand, Pakistan, who won their last ODI series by 2-1 at home against mighty Australians, will start training today.

Under the captaincy of Babar Azam, Pakistan are currently settling at number 10 with six wins out of 12. Whereas, West Indies have decent numbers, sitting at the number four position with eight wins in 18 matches.