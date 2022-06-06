Salman Khan’s security team receives letter of threat

Salman Khan’s security has been toughened up by Maharashtra Home Department a day after receiving a threat letter on Sunday, according to ANI News agency.



According to Mumbai Police, the Kick actor and his father Salim Khan received a threat letter on June 5 after which the police lodged a First Information Report (FIR).

Reportedly, the anonymous letter came in days after Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was killed allegedly by the members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who had already given warning to the Sultan actor in 2018 in connection with the black-buck killing case.

The Police informed the media that the Bharat star’s father found the anonymous letter on a bench where “he sits daily after morning jog”. They further revealed that “an unsigned letter issuing threats to the actor” was found near Mumbai’s Bandra Bandstand promenade yesterday. The probe is underway.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan is back to tinsel town after attending the grand IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi.

He will next be seen in movies including Tiger 3 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.