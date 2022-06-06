 
Monday Jun 06 2022
'Khiladi' turns 30: Akshay Kumar thanks Abbas Mustan for giving him 'identity'

Monday Jun 06, 2022

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is celebrating 30 years of his hit action-thriller film Khiladi.

The Sooryavanshi actor reminisced the memory of his breakthrough role and thanked the director duo, Abbas Mustan for giving him an identity of a ‘Khiladi.’

Earlier on Sunday, the hit filmmaker duo of Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla and Mustan Alibhai Burmawalla shared 30 years of the film by tweeting the poster of Khiladi and wrote, "Chase the things that get you excited about living.” 3 decades ago we did just that & were grateful to have our first success in the form of ‘Khiladi’.

“A heartfelt thanks & congratulations to the entire cast & crew for this milestone. #30YearsOfKhiladi" They also tagged the Bhool Bhulaiyaa star in the post.”

Responding to their tweet, the Bell Bottom actor tweeted, “Thank you for giving me my first success Abbas Mastan ji and the name or more like an identity which has stayed with me till date, Khiladi.”

The 1992 release Khiladi also stars Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori and Sabeeha, while Prem Chopra, Shakti Kapoor, Anant Mahadevan and Johnny Lever played supporting roles.

On the professional front, Akshay is currently basking in the success of his latest released film, Samrat Prithviraj, also starring Manushi Chhillar in the lead. 

