Monday Jun 06 2022
Shakira sheds light on Gerard Piqué's alleged infidelity in latest song?

Monday Jun 06, 2022

Shakira's latest song Te felicito has sparked massive buzz on social media as fans are convinced that the singer talked about Gerard Pique's alleged infidelity.

It has been reported that the couple's relationship was on the rocks for some time following the Waka Waka hitmaker's recent statement.

"We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy.

"Thank you for your understanding," she expressed.

The song, which already has 70 million views, serenades about someone who has cheated on his partner.

"I realized that yours is false. It was the straw that broke the camel's back. Don't tell me you're sorry, that seems sincere, but I know you well and I know you're lying. 

I congratulate you, on how well you act, of that, I have no doubt. With your role you continue, you look good in that show," Shakira sings in the song.

The song, however, was released in April when there were no reports of the couple's split.

