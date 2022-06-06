 
pakistan
Monday Jun 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Shahzad Akbar denies corruption allegations against him

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 06, 2022

Former adviser to the prime minister Shahzad Akbar talking to media in Lahore on January 14, 2022. — APP/File
Former adviser to the prime minister Shahzad Akbar talking to media in Lahore on January 14, 2022. — APP/File 

Former adviser to the prime minister Shahzad Akbar Monday denied the allegations of corruption levelled against him and issued a clarification, saying that the news published against him by a news agency was "baseless". 

Taking to Twitter, Akbar wrote: "A baseless news regarding me which does not make any sense has been published by a news agency."

He also requested media organisations to stop publishing the news and warned of legal action against those who failed to comply.

Earlier, a news agency alleged that Akbar had formed a group and bought properties worth "billions of rupees" under the garb of making the accountability process better. 

The news agency also alleged that Akbar "misused government's resources and officials, hoarded money, and disappeared."

More From Pakistan:

Govt apologises to masses, vows to reduce loadshedding gradually in coming days

Govt apologises to masses, vows to reduce loadshedding gradually in coming days
Govt launches official Arabic Twitter handle of PM Shehbaz

Govt launches official Arabic Twitter handle of PM Shehbaz
Is govt imposing restrctions on foreign currency accounts?

Is govt imposing restrctions on foreign currency accounts?
Bani Gala was headquarters for corrupt practices during PTI govt's term: Maryam Nawaz

Bani Gala was headquarters for corrupt practices during PTI govt's term: Maryam Nawaz
PTI MNA threatens to carry out suicide attack if anything happens to Imran Khan

PTI MNA threatens to carry out suicide attack if anything happens to Imran Khan
Avoid baseless, unnecessary comments on nuclear programme: top military official

Avoid baseless, unnecessary comments on nuclear programme: top military official
Atta-ur-Rahman seeks forgiveness; Pervez Hoodbhoy tells him where he went wrong

Atta-ur-Rahman seeks forgiveness; Pervez Hoodbhoy tells him where he went wrong
Pakistan hopeful of positive response from Qatar, Saudi Arabia soon, says finance minister

Pakistan hopeful of positive response from Qatar, Saudi Arabia soon, says finance minister
LHC seeks response after ECP defers notification for Punjab Assembly's reserved seats

LHC seeks response after ECP defers notification for Punjab Assembly's reserved seats
SHC orders ossification test to determine Dua Zahra's age

SHC orders ossification test to determine Dua Zahra's age
Pakistan sends demarche to Indian diplomat over blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Pakistan sends demarche to Indian diplomat over blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)
PM Shehbaz Sharif extends condolences over loss of lives in Bangladesh fire

PM Shehbaz Sharif extends condolences over loss of lives in Bangladesh fire

Latest

view all