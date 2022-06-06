Shahzad Akbar denies corruption allegations against him

Former adviser to the prime minister Shahzad Akbar talking to media in Lahore on January 14, 2022. — APP/File

Former adviser to the prime minister Shahzad Akbar Monday denied the allegations of corruption levelled against him and issued a clarification, saying that the news published against him by a news agency was "baseless".

Taking to Twitter, Akbar wrote: "A baseless news regarding me which does not make any sense has been published by a news agency."

He also requested media organisations to stop publishing the news and warned of legal action against those who failed to comply.

Earlier, a news agency alleged that Akbar had formed a group and bought properties worth "billions of rupees" under the garb of making the accountability process better.

The news agency also alleged that Akbar "misused government's resources and officials, hoarded money, and disappeared."