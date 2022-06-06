Travis Barker’s comment on wife Kourtney Kardashian’s post leaves fans ‘annoyed’

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has set the internet ablaze as she put on display her new look and a new identity via a social media post.

The Poosh founder, who recently tied the knot with drummer Travis Barker, took to her Instagram handle and dropped gorgeous snaps of herself while getting ready for the dinner date.

The supermodel looked stunning in an all-black ensemble which included a large blazer with no shirt. She captioned the post, “Hi yes this is Mrs. Barker, how may I help you?”

However, The Kardashians star’s fans expressed their distress over her hubby’s comment on the post and urged the Blink-182 drummer to stop posting risqué comments on his wife's pictures.

The controversy started after Travis commented on the post, saying, "I got a few ideas" followed by an emoticon of a person raising their hand.

Reacting to his comment, one follower wrote, "You give me creepy vibes. Please stop." Another replied, "You two are so gross, she’s ruined."

Another internet user commented, "For the love of God, stop. I’m begging you more than Penelope at this point. It’s gives me the same vibe as old peoples skin".