Rana Sanaullah takes jibe at PTI MNAs for threatening govt with suicide attacks

Interior minister says “Imran Khan has committed crime [...] we have evidence against him.”

"PTI chairman should be arrested and presented before court," he adds.

Sanaullah maintains state will not be blackmailed by such tactics.

ISLAMABAD: Responding to threats of suicide attacks by PTI MNAs if something happened to Imran Khan, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Monday sarcastically said that he would "take responsibility" if any of the MNAs tried to take their own lives.

Speaking during Geo News' programme "Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada Ke Saath", the interior minister said the PTI chairman should be arrested and presented before the court.

“Imran Khan has committed a crime [...] we have evidence against him,” he said, accusing the PTI chairman of trying to divide the nation.

Sanaullah said that the former prime minister launched an anarchy campaign across the country. “He [Khan] has obtained interim bail, so he should come and present his argument before the court and the government will also present its stance,” he added.

“The state will not be blackmailed by these things,” he said, adding that no false case has been registered against any of the PTI members.