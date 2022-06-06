 
Brad Pitt reignites feud with Angelina Jolie, accuses her of 'inflicting harm' on him

Brad Pitt reignites feud with Angelina Jolie, accuses her of inflicting harm on him

Brad Pitt has seemingly reignited feud with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie as he has made new allegations against her.

The Fight Club star, 58, has accused the Maleficent actress of selling half of his Miraval French winery to Russian oligarch with 'poisonous associations' and 'cutthroat business tactics' to 'inflict harm' on him in retaliation over custody fight.

Jolie 'purportedly sold' her half of Chateau Miraval winery last year to a company run by Yuri Shefler, which owns Russian vodka Stolichnaya, aka Stoli.

Pitt's legal team, according to Dailymail.co.uk, has now filed court documents claiming Jolie's motivation for the sale to was to 'inflict harm on Pitt' - who turned into a global business.

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star's lawyers claim the Russian oligarch has 'poisonous intentions', including alleged plans to take complete control of Pitt's beloved multi-million dollar winery

'Jolie knew and intended that Shefler and his affiliates would try to control the business Pitt had built and to undermine Pitt's investment in Miraval,' according to legal documents.

Papers also allege the timing of the sale was linked to a judge's decision to issue a tentative ruling giving Pitt 50/50 custody in the couple's bitter custody battle.

Brad Pitt  also contends the sale violates the couple's agreement made at the outset of their partnership in the 1,000-acre estate, valued at $164M, which they bought in 2008, according to the same media outlet.

The South of France chateau, where the couple tied the knot, became Pitt's 'passion' and under his guidance has become one of the world's most highly-regarded producers of rosé wine, according to the court papers.

Pitt and Jolie - who share six children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox - got married in 2014 after nearly 10 years together. Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016 citing irreconcilable differences, and they were declared legally single three years later.

