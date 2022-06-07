 
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 07 2022
By
Web Desk

A step-by-step guide to change your voting city and location

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 07, 2022

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) — ECP officialwebsite
Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) — ECP officialwebsite

After the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rolled out preliminary results of the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies, some voters suddenly found their cities and locations changed.

While the boundaries of provincial and national constituencies will be finalised by August, the ECP has allowed voters till June 19 to alter their voting locations.

Here is what you need to do to re-register:

SMS on 8300

To find out your voting registration details text your C.N.I.C number to 8300. This will confirm if your polling station and area has been altered or not.

Find a Display Centre

If you find yourself registered in another city, you will need to find the nearest ECP Display Centre.

Display Centres for each province and city have been listed on the ECP website. Here is the link:

https://www.ecp.gov.pk/frmGenericPage.aspx?PageID=3126

A step-by-step guide to change your voting city and location

The Display Center will also remain open on Sundays to facilitate voters.

Fill out Form 15

In order to change your location before the national polls, you will need to first download and fill out Form 15. Then, take Form 15 and your C.N.I.C to the Display Center to make the necessary changes.

Here is the link to Form 15: https://www.ecp.gov.pk/frmGenericPage.aspx?PageID=24

A step-by-step guide to change your voting city and location

Still confused?

For more information about Display Centers, the ECP has set up special helplines to assist voters:

Islamabad: 051-9216943

Sindh: 021-99205338

Balochistan: 081-9201340

Punjab: 042-99210690

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 091-9211034

But hurry, the deadline is June 19!

More From Pakistan:

'Pakistan should not be dragged into any conflict,' says Bilawal Bhutto

'Pakistan should not be dragged into any conflict,' says Bilawal Bhutto
'We don't have explosives or suicide jacket': PTI MNA retracts suicide attack threat

'We don't have explosives or suicide jacket': PTI MNA retracts suicide attack threat
Why was PM Shehbaz's Arabic Twitter account suspended?

Why was PM Shehbaz's Arabic Twitter account suspended?
60% Pakistanis reject Imran Khan's long march idea: survey

60% Pakistanis reject Imran Khan's long march idea: survey
IHC rejects plea seeking consultation with CJP for NAB chairman's appointment

IHC rejects plea seeking consultation with CJP for NAB chairman's appointment
Cabinet gives green signal to restore weekly off on Saturdays, cuts petrol quota of govt officials

Cabinet gives green signal to restore weekly off on Saturdays, cuts petrol quota of govt officials
German FM is in Pakistan for two days on Bilawal's invitation

German FM is in Pakistan for two days on Bilawal's invitation
Budget 2022-23: PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks consensus on economic policy with stakeholders

Budget 2022-23: PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks consensus on economic policy with stakeholders
Watch: Dua Zahra's mother desperate to embrace daughter upon entering court

Watch: Dua Zahra's mother desperate to embrace daughter upon entering court
Rana Sanaullah takes jibe at PTI MNAs for threatening govt with suicide attacks

Rana Sanaullah takes jibe at PTI MNAs for threatening govt with suicide attacks
Govt apologises to masses, vows to reduce loadshedding gradually in coming days

Govt apologises to masses, vows to reduce loadshedding gradually in coming days
Shahzad Akbar denies corruption allegations against him

Shahzad Akbar denies corruption allegations against him

Latest

view all