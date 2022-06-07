A step-by-step guide to change your voting city and location

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) — ECP officialwebsite

After the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rolled out preliminary results of the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies, some voters suddenly found their cities and locations changed.

While the boundaries of provincial and national constituencies will be finalised by August, the ECP has allowed voters till June 19 to alter their voting locations.

Here is what you need to do to re-register:

SMS on 8300

To find out your voting registration details text your C.N.I.C number to 8300. This will confirm if your polling station and area has been altered or not.

Find a Display Centre

If you find yourself registered in another city, you will need to find the nearest ECP Display Centre.

Display Centres for each province and city have been listed on the ECP website. Here is the link:

https://www.ecp.gov.pk/frmGenericPage.aspx?PageID=3126

The Display Center will also remain open on Sundays to facilitate voters.

Fill out Form 15

In order to change your location before the national polls, you will need to first download and fill out Form 15. Then, take Form 15 and your C.N.I.C to the Display Center to make the necessary changes.

Here is the link to Form 15: https://www.ecp.gov.pk/frmGenericPage.aspx?PageID=24

Still confused?

For more information about Display Centers, the ECP has set up special helplines to assist voters:

Islamabad: 051-9216943

Sindh: 021-99205338

Balochistan: 081-9201340

Punjab: 042-99210690

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 091-9211034

But hurry, the deadline is June 19!