 
Showbiz
Tuesday Jun 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Varun Dhawan asserts to help female fan alleging to be a victim of domestic abuse

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 07, 2022

Varun Dhawan asserts to help female fan alleging to be a victim of domestic abuse
Varun Dhawan asserts to help female fan alleging to be a victim of domestic abuse

Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan is currently making headlines for his response to a female fan who alleged to be a victim of domestic violence.

According to Pinkvilla, a fan on Twitter reached out to the Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya star and revealed about the abuse she and her mother had been facing at the hands of her father for quite some time.

On Monday, the user tagged the actor on a series of tweets in which she explained how her father beat her and her mum, didn’t let them eat food, used foul, cursive words and had extra marital affairs.

She wrote, “Respected Sir, I have been beaten and abused by my father several times. He abuses me and my mother every single day. He, for days, doesn't let me eat food, also threatens us by using curse words and abusive language.”

Nevertheless, the Kalank actor, who is known for his kindheartedness, instantly replied to his fan, saying, “This an extremely serious matter and if this is true, I will help will u and speak to the authorities.”

Varun Dhawan asserts to help female fan alleging to be a victim of domestic abuse

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhawan is all ready for his upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo, slated to make its theatrical release on June 24.

Apart from this movie, the actor will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawal with Janhvi Kapoor in the leading role.  

More From Showbiz:

Kartik Aaryan flaunts his ‘150 crore vaali smile’ on ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ success

Kartik Aaryan flaunts his ‘150 crore vaali smile’ on ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ success
R Madhavan gushes over wife Sarita as they celebrates 23 years of togetherness

R Madhavan gushes over wife Sarita as they celebrates 23 years of togetherness
Pregnant Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja are ‘ready as ever’ to begin their next chapter

Pregnant Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja are ‘ready as ever’ to begin their next chapter

Nick Jonas reveals he finds it easiest to do Bollywood dance: Video

Nick Jonas reveals he finds it easiest to do Bollywood dance: Video
Salman Khan fulfills work commitments amid death threats, jets off to Hyderabad

Salman Khan fulfills work commitments amid death threats, jets off to Hyderabad

Sanjay Dutt shares Munna Bhai MBBS photo to mark Sunil Dutt’s birth anniversary

Sanjay Dutt shares Munna Bhai MBBS photo to mark Sunil Dutt’s birth anniversary
‘Khiladi’ turns 30: Akshay Kumar thanks Abbas Mustan for giving him ‘identity’

‘Khiladi’ turns 30: Akshay Kumar thanks Abbas Mustan for giving him ‘identity’
Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan and others issue environment conservation pleas

Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan and others issue environment conservation pleas
Salman Khan’s security team receives letter of threat

Salman Khan’s security team receives letter of threat

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif test positive of COVID-19, report

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif test positive of COVID-19, report
Kriti Sanon wins first IIFA award for ‘Mimi,’ says ‘dreams do come true’

Kriti Sanon wins first IIFA award for ‘Mimi,’ says ‘dreams do come true’
Shaan remembers KK as he performs his iconic song 'Pal,' fans get emotional

Shaan remembers KK as he performs his iconic song 'Pal,' fans get emotional

Latest

view all