Tuesday Jun 07 2022
‘Stranger Things’ creators regret killing off this character: ‘Not the best decision!’

Tuesday Jun 07, 2022

The Duffer brother, creators of the super hit Netflix show Stranger Things, realize that killing off the character of Chrissy Cunningham was, perhaps, not the best idea.

Ross and Matt Duffer admitted in a recent interview that they were wrong to kill off a character that the audience admired for certain reasons.

In Stranger Things season 4, the audience loved the chemistry that sparked between Eddie Munson and Chrissy Cunningham, and people loved them even more after Eddie called Chrissy the “Queen of Hawkins high”.

That is why, fans were left upset to see her get heartlessly killed in the ending of the very first episode.

Now the creators face post decision dissonance, asking themselves, ‘What have we done?’

In an interview with TVLine, Matt told that, “We always have those moments, We shot the drug deal scene in the woods pretty late, actually, into shooting."

