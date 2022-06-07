 
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 07 2022
Reuters

German FM Annalena Baerbock cuts Pakistan trip short after testing positive for COVID-19

Reuters

Tuesday Jun 07, 2022

Germanys Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock speaks next to Pakistans Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during a joint press conference after their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad on June 7, 2022. — AFP
  • Annalena Baerbock had met Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari earlier today in Islamabad.
  • She has cancelled all further dates of trip, which also included stops in Greece and Turkey.
  • Baerbock had tested positive after she had noticed that she lost her sense of taste, said German Foreign Ministry.

BERLIN: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is cutting her trip abroad short after testing positive for the coronavirus on her first stop in Pakistan, her ministry confirmed on Tuesday.

Baerbock, who met earlier Tuesday with her Pakistani counterpart in Islamabad, has cancelled all further dates of the trip, which also included stops in Greece and Turkey, said the ministry.

She tested positive after lunch after she had noticed that she lost her sense of taste, said the ministry. A rapid antigen test she took in the morning had been negative, it added.

It is unclear when she will return to Germany.

