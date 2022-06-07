Chris Pratt speaks about being on diaper duty for newborn daughter Eloise

Chris Pratt speaks on diaper duty to newborn daughter Eloise

Chris Pratt has recently opened up about his fatherhood experience and credited his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger for “holding everything together”.



While speaking to Live From E! at the Jurassic World Dominion premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, the leading actor revealed that he is on the diaper duty for his second born baby girl Eloise.

“Luckily, they smell worse than dino droppings, but they're much smaller. They are much more manageable,” he quipped.

Meanwhile, Chris has also been cooking lunch for his daughters on off days and sometimes ends up eating left overs by his children.

“I have been eating a lot of pizza and everything off my kids' plates. I cook them lunch and they only eat half,” he told the outlet.

Adding to this, he jokingly said, “I think calories don’t count if it was on their plate. It’s a lot of chicken nuggets and fries and tater tots.”

Moreover, Chris appreciated his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger for “holding everything together”.

“Katherine just has the most amazing maternal instincts. She just really knows what to do. I’ll follow her lead,” he gushed.

To note, the Guardian of the Galaxy star married Katherine in June 2019 while the couple share two daughters.