 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s birthday cake for Lilibet goes viral: See

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 07, 2022

file footage

Royal fans are convinced that they’ve found the birthday cake that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose for their daughter, Lilibet Diana’s, first birthday party over the Jubilee weekend.

While the royal birthday party was kept well under wraps, it was confirmed that party-goers were treated to face paintings and a birthday cake by Claire Ptak, a baker from East London’s Violet Bakery, who also created Lilibet’s parents’ wedding cake in 2018.

No official photos of the cake have made their way to the internet; however, royal fans think a photo shared by Claire on her Instagram page soon after Lilibet’s Saturday bash is the little royal’s cake.


The cake in question seems strikingly similar to Meghan and Harry’s wedding cake, with pink frosting and peonies, Meghan’s favourite flower, as decoration.

Claire simple captioned the photo with a white heart emoji and was soon flooded with comments from royal fans asking whether the cake was Lilibet’s after all.

The baker is yet to comment and confirm.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan released the first official portrait of Lilibet for her first birthday late on Monday, in which the little one is seen in a baby blue dress with a white bow in her hair. 

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth’s special homage to Prince Charles, William, Kate Middleton: See

Queen Elizabeth’s special homage to Prince Charles, William, Kate Middleton: See
Prince Louis branded ‘well-behaved’ by professional nanny after ‘incredible’ Jubilee

Prince Louis branded ‘well-behaved’ by professional nanny after ‘incredible’ Jubilee
Archie follows in footsteps of cousin Prince George

Archie follows in footsteps of cousin Prince George
David Beckham competes against wife Victoria Beckham in planking challenge

David Beckham competes against wife Victoria Beckham in planking challenge
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham spill top tips on meeting the Queen

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham spill top tips on meeting the Queen
Johnny Depp surprises fans with new TikTok account

Johnny Depp surprises fans with new TikTok account
Shakira, Gerard Pique spotted together as they cheer for son after announcing split

Shakira, Gerard Pique spotted together as they cheer for son after announcing split

Johnny Depp sends fans wild with exciting news, attracts 3m followers on TikTok without posting anything

Johnny Depp sends fans wild with exciting news, attracts 3m followers on TikTok without posting anything
Princess Martha Louise announces engagement to boyfriend Durek Verrett

Princess Martha Louise announces engagement to boyfriend Durek Verrett
Inside Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie custody battle as couple feuds over vineyard

Inside Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie custody battle as couple feuds over vineyard
Priyanka Chopra raises the temperature in a plunging orange sequin dress: See pic

Priyanka Chopra raises the temperature in a plunging orange sequin dress: See pic
Rob Kardashian alleges ex Blac Chyna is backing out of ‘revenge-porn lawsuit’ settlement

Rob Kardashian alleges ex Blac Chyna is backing out of ‘revenge-porn lawsuit’ settlement

Latest

view all