PAK vs WI 2022: Mohammad Rizwan cleans ground after training, sends message to Multan

MULTAN: Wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan cleaned the ground after his team finished the training session here on Tuesday.



The Pakistani squad had their second training session amid immense hot weather ahead of the first ODI game, scheduled to take place at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

After the national players completed their training, Rizwan once again proved to be a team man.

Meanwhile, the cricketer also went to meet his fans behind the stands' grills and took selfies with them. In a brief conversation with Geo Super, Rizwan said "Assalamualikum" to the people of Multan.

It must be noted that international cricket is returning to Multan after a gap of 14 years. The last time, Pakistan hosted Bangladesh in an ODI back in 2008.

