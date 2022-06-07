 
entertainment
Kim Kardashian sets pulses racing in skintight black catsuit and oversized silver coat

Tuesday Jun 07, 2022

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has set the internet on fire after her pictures in gorgeous skintight black catsuit and oversized metallic jacket have gone viral.

The SKIMS founder,41, was spotted in Los Angeles last week, where she turned heads with her stunning outfit.

The Kardashians star and mother of four was clicked on May 28 wearing an eye-catching silver, floor-length duster coat while arriving for a SKIMS shoot in L.A.

She draped the silver coat off her shoulders, which exposed her gorgeous black, backless, halter-top, skin-tight catsuit.

Kardashian finished her look with black stiletto boots and angular dark sunglasses. She let her recently bleached platinum blonde locks fall down either side of her face.

According to the Balenciaga site, the “hooded raincoat in silver” is estimated at around $2,200.

Previously, the SKKN owner rocked the silver metallic look at the premiere event of Hulu series The Kardashians in April.

She walked the red carpet with her boyfriend Pete Davidson wearing a body-hugging silver Mugler gown and accessorized with a layered silver choker and matching bracelets on each wrist. 

