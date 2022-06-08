 
entertainment
Johnny Depp supported by THESE two female stars after winning Amber Heard trial

US actress Lindsay Lohan and British model, actress and singer Naomi Campbell have come out in support of Johnny Depp.

They are the latest celebrities to extend their support to the Pirates of the Caribbean actor against his former wife Amber Heard.

Johnny took to Instagram and shared his TikTok video with a heartfelt statement.

He said, “To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared.

“And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD,” he concluded.

Lindsay Lohan was the first to react to the video and showered love on him by hitting the heart button.

Naomi Campbell also showered love on Depp and dropped numerous heart emoticons in the comment section.

She also shared Johnny Depp TikTok video in her Insta stories.

