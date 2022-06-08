 
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 08 2022
By
Awais Yousafzai

IHC grants bail to TikToker Dolly in Margalla Hills' forest fire case

By
Awais Yousafzai

Wednesday Jun 08, 2022

The Islamabad High Court (IHC). — IHC website
The Islamabad High Court (IHC). — IHC website

  • Court asks for evidence showing that the fire was started by Dolly. 
  • Court also asks cost of damage done to the trees. 
  • Police say damage cannot be estimated yet. 

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday granted bail to TikToker Nausheen Saeed, better known as Dolly, who had allegedly set the Margalla forest on fire to film a video.

IHC's Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri heard a plea regarding the bail in a case registered against the famous TikToker, who is better known as Dolly. 

During the hearing, the court asked for evidence showing that fire was started by Dolly and also sought the the cost of damage done to the trees. 

To this question, the police said that the damage cannot be estimated yet.

Capital Development Authority (CDA) registered a case against the TikToker in the Kohsar Police Station under the Islamabad Wildlife Ordinance, Islamabad Preservation of Landscape Ordinance and Environmental Protection Act. 

Earlier, the court had granted interim bail to Dolly till June 8 against bonds worth Rs100,000. 

Dolly came under fire last month after one of her controversial videos went viral on social media. In the footage, two young people could be seen setting a forest on fire at Margalla Hills to add a "dramatic effect" to their TikTok video. 

The TikToker, however, denied the accusations and claimed that she had no involvement in setting any forest ablaze.

