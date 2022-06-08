 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 08 2022
Prince Harry ‘feeling sorry’ as Megxit ‘regrets’ seep in: report

Wednesday Jun 08, 2022

Sharon Osbourne believes Prince Harry has already ‘started feeling regret’ over his Megxit decisions.

The former X-Factor judge made this admission during her interview with Fox News and was quoted saying, “The Royal Family has always been like a Shakespearean play for me.”

“I have to tell you when I saw them [Harry and Meghan] earlier on … I felt sorry for them. And the way that they were parted from the family.”

While speaking of Ms Osbourne’s royal duties, she explained, “I do feel sorry for him [Prince Harry] because I think that there must be a huge part of him that regrets.”

“I mean, can you imagine how he felt with the whole family in that procession and he would have normally been there on one of those horses with his uniform and everything.”

