Wednesday Jun 08 2022
The Queen has ‘no place’ for Prince Harry, Meghan, or Prince Andrew: Royal critic

Wednesday Jun 08, 2022

Queen Elizabeth recently made a big change on her social media, which, according to a royal commentator, was a clear message for Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The 96-year-old monarch changed her Twitter header after the Platinum Jubilee weekend festivities, putting herself and other senior royal family members, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, front and centre.

Also present in to the photo alongside the Queen are Prince Charles, Camilla, and the Cambridge children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Notably missing from the picture are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who visited the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee but made an early exit before the celebrations came to a close on Sunday.

Commenting on the same, Daily Star’s Dominic Picksley said: “The monarch clearly wants her nearest and dearest as the true face of the Royal Family.”

“There is no place for ‘favourite son’ Prince Andrew, nor the Sussexes, who are no longer working Royals, but is this just a favourite happy snap or a sign that the Queen is showing loyalty to those who are loyal to her?” he added.

Prince Harry and Meghan famously stepped back from their roles as senior royal family members in 2020, and have since relocated to the US, where they live in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

