Britney Spears disappears from social media after DUI arrest in California

Britney Spears is laying low after reportedly being arrested for driving under the influence in California.

The Princess of Pop has seemingly deactivated her Instagram account just as TMZ reported on March 4 that Spears was taken into custody by the California Highway Patrol the night before. The outlet reported that the arrest happened around 9:30 p.m., citing records from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

She was later released with court proceedings expected to follow.

The development comes amid another recent legal matter involving the singer. Earlier the same day, reports said the Toxic hitmaker had secured a permanent restraining order against a Louisiana man accused of harassing her online for more than a decade.

Court filings reportedly claim the 51-year-old man had been targeting the singer on social media since 2013. Spears’ security team also alleged he showed up at her home after posting “disturbing social media posts.” The individual was previously arrested in 2025 for trespassing at her residence.

Spears, 44, has faced legal issues related to driving before. In 2007, the pop star was hit with four misdemeanor charges after an alleged hit-and-run involving a parked vehicle in Los Angeles. Those charges were later dropped after she paid for the damage, and a jury acquitted her of a separate allegation involving driving without a California license.

That turbulent period also coincided with a difficult chapter in Spears’ personal life, including the loss of custody of her two sons with former husband Kevin Federline following widely publicised struggles.