It's my responsibility to confirm PTI members resigned sans pressure: NA speaker

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf addressing a session of the National Assembly in Islamabad, on April 16, 2022. — Twitter/NAofPakistan

NA speaker says confirmation process of resignations is underway.

"There are some doubts regarding resignations of several members," he adds.

Last week, PTI members were summoned by speaker but they did not show up.

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Parvez Ashraf Wednesday said that it was his responsibility to confirm that the PTI parliamentarians tendered their resignations without being under any sort of pressure.

Talking about the mass resignations tendered by the Imran Khan-led party's members from the Parliament ahead of the election for the new prime minister of Pakistan, Ashraf said that the confirmation process of the resignations was underway.



"There are some doubts regarding the resignations of several members as there are missing signatures of some of the MNAs," he said, adding that a decision in this regard will be made soon.

The NA speaker said that some of the PTI members have contacted him directly, while some have reached out to him through other sources. "If any of the members do not want to resign from the position, they can directly tell me. I will wait for two more days," he added.



Ashraf also said that the salaries of the PTI members have been suspended since the day they resigned.

Last week, the NA speaker had summoned the PTI parliamentarians, however, they decided to not appear in line with the party's policy.